Trump escalates feud with attorney general

Donald Trump has escalated his long-running feud with attorney general Jeff Sessions, calling on him to probe a litany of recurring complaints against Democrats and those investigating his administration. Responding to Mr Sessions’ declaration that he would not be influenced by politics, the president tweeted that the Justice Department chief must “look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side'”, later adding: “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!” Earlier this week, Mr Trump, concerned by the legal downfall of two former advisers, accused Mr Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department.

Mr Sessions hit back on Thursday, saying he and his department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations”.

Mr Trump’s anger with Mr Sessions boiled over in an interview with Fox News in which the president also expressed frustration with the plea agreement his one-time legal “fixer” Michael Cohen cut with prosecutors, including implicating Mr Trump in a crime that Cohen admitted. The president said it might be better if co-operating with prosecutors in exchange for more favourable treatment was illegal because people “just make up lies”. On Friday, Mr Trump also complained about the five-year sentence given to a former government contractor convicted of mailing a classified US report to a news organisation.

He said “this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did”. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Reality Winner was handed the longest sentence imposed for a federal crime involving leaks to the media. In the wide-ranging Fox interview, Mr Trump also defended himself against talk of impeachment — “the market would crash … everybody would be very poor”; tried to distance himself from Cohen — “I would see him sometimes”; and said again that he had not known in advance about Cohen’s hush money payments to silence women alleging sexual relationships with the celebrity businessman.

Mr Trump’s latest shots against law enforcement came as he appeared increasingly vulnerable to long-running investigations after this week’s one-two punch of Cohen’s plea deal and the conviction of Mr Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The president has spent more than a year publicly and privately venting over Mr Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the federal Russia collusion investigation because he had worked on Mr Trump’s campaign. Mr Trump, who blames that decision for the eventual appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, told Fox And Friends host Ainsley Earhardt that Mr Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department and it’s a sort of an incredible thing”. “What kind of man is this?” he said. “You know the only reason I gave him the job? Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter.”

Jeff Sessions Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP