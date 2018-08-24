Two dozen drivers caught speeding near school during one lunch break

Twenty-four drivers have been stopped by police for speeding near a primary school during just one lunch break.

Officers stopped all of the drivers close to Hilton Primary School in Inverness during the lunch break on Thursday.

Police warned speeding drivers are putting children’s lives at risk and said they will continue to carry out enforcement activity near schools.

One of the drivers will be reported to the procurator fiscal, two have been fined and the remainder have been given warnings.

Studies suggest around 5% of pedestrians would die when struck by a vehicle travelling at 20mph, increasing to about 40% for vehicles travelling at 30mph. The fatality rate would be about 80% for vehicles travelling at 40mph, and close to 100% for speeds over 50mph.