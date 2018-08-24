Volkswagen and Seat ‘selling cars they know have serious safety issue’

Volkswagen and Seat are selling vehicles which Volkswagen Group knows have faulty seat belts, a consumer group has claimed. When all three rear seat belts are in use in affected cars driven at high speed, the rear left passenger side can become unbuckled. After the fault was discovered in May by Finnish motoring magazine Tekniikan Maailma, Volkswagen Group recalled thousands of new VW Polos and thousands more Seat Ibizas and Seat Aronas. But consumer organisation Which? described the procedure of securing the central and rear left buckles together as a “temporary measure”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It found that the affected cars were still being sold “without a permanent fix in place”, with a warning sticker being placed on dashboards. Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: “It’s shocking that VW and Seat are selling thousands of cars that they know have a serious safety issue but don’t yet have a proper fix for. “Volkswagen Group should not be selling these potentially dangerous vehicles at all. Supplying a warning sticker is a startlingly inadequate response to a fault which is putting lives at risk. “It’s another example of how the current car recall system is failing to protect people. The DVSA [Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency] must be given the powers it needs to hold manufacturers to account.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.