Woman, 22, is seventh person to be charged over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy

A woman has been charged in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy that took place in July in Worcester.

Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Birmingham, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, West Mercia Police said.

She was arrested at her address in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Thursday morning.

Badiova is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Six other men including the injured toddler’s 39-year-old father have all been charged in connection with the July 21 attack.

They were charged with conspiring between July 16 and July 22 to cause grievous bodily harm to the youngster with intent.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and an arm at the Home Bargains store and was discharged from hospital the following day.

The suspected attack occurred in the Tallow Hill area of the city while the boy was out with his mother and other children.

Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, and Saied Hussini, 41, both from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton, alongside the boy’s father, will appear at Worcester Crown Court on August 28.