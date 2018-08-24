- ITV Report
Zimbabwe court upholds President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election win
Zimbabwe's constitutional court has upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's narrow election victory, declaring him the country's next president.
In a unanimous decision, the court said the opposition had failed to produce "sufficient and credible evidence" to support its allegations of vote-rigging.
Mr Mnangagwa inauguration will now go ahead on Sunday, a spokesman for the ruling Zanu-PF part said.
In the streets of Harare, supporters of Mr Mnangagwa celebrated the court victory, but the country remains deeply divided.
Paul Mangwana, spokesman for the president, said: "We are ecstatic that the court has upheld the will of the people," adding that the case had "delayed our celebrations".
But a lawyer for the opposition and its 40-year-old candidate Nelson Chamisa, Thabani Mpofu, told reporters "it's up to you to conclude" if justice had been served.
Mr Mnangagwa quickly called for calm and told 40-year-old opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa "my door is open and my arms are outstretched".
Chamisa's party noted: "The sombre mood in the country in the wake of today's court verdict is in itself a telling statement."
The court's decision means Mr Mnangagwa's road to the presidency is now clear - the ruling cannot be appealed.
"As far as the legal processes are concerned this is the end of the road," said the opposition MDC's secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora.
"But we have other avenues ... we can demonstrate."
Opposition champion Tendai Biti said "the struggle continues" following the ruling.
Mr Biti, who in the wake of the vote was denied asylum in Zambia and then charged at home with inciting public violence, said on Twitter "we will take body blows but we will continue our fight for truth and justice".
Security in the capital Harare was tight ahead of the court ruling.
Zimbabwe is moving into a new era after the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe came to an end in November last year.
The July 30 vote was peaceful, but to opposition alleged the vote had been rigged and two-days later the intervention of government troops to quell opposition protesters raised fears for Zimbabwe's future.
In the court hearing on Wednesday, the opposition claimed the electoral commission had bumped up Mr Mnangagwa's voting figures through double counts and the creation of "ghost" polling stations.
It also alleged that some polling stations recorded more voters than those registered.
The court on Friday said the electoral commission had "debunked to some degree" the opposition's claims.