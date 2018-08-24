Zimbabwean court upholds president’s election win

Zimbabwe’s constitutional court has upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow victory in last month’s historic election after the opposition alleged vote-rigging.

The unanimous decision that the opposition failed to produce “sufficient and credible evidence” means the inauguration will be held within 48 hours as Zimbabwe moves into a new era after Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

Security was tight in the capital Harare ahead of the court ruling, amid concerns about possible unrest.