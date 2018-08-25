Bear filmed roaming hotel which inspired Stephen King's 'The Shining'

A bear has been filmed inside the Colorado hotel that inspired Stephen King to write 'The Shining'.

Stanley Hotel Vice President Reed Rowley said 300 guests were in the hotel as the bear figured out how to open the door and climbed over furniture.

King wrote "The Shining" after he and his wife stayed at The Stanley in 1974. The 1980 horror film was not shot there.

The hotel in Estes Park opened in 1909. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.