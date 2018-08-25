Bid to re-green Africa on Irish President’s agenda for meeting with Pope

A bid to plant a million trees as part of the re-greening of one of Africa’s most parched regions was on the Irish President’s agenda for a meeting with the Pope on Saturday.

Michael D Higgins is backing the Laudato Tree Project and efforts to build a Great Green Wall on the continent.

The Republic has been invited by the United Nations to take a leadership role in helping combat desertification in a massive swathe of land south of the Sahara known as the Sahel.

A 1.2 million euro (£1.1 million) Irish Government investment is expected to kick-start the effort to create a lasting legacy from the Pope’s visit to Ireland.

The executive secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Monique Barbut, said: “During our meeting in Dublin earlier this year, I was deeply impressed by the passionate commitment of the Society of African Missions’ in supporting worldwide efforts to achieve the 2030 Great Green Wall vision.

“In recognition of your excellent work, we would like to nominate the Society of African Missions (SMA) for the 2018-19 UNCCD Land for Life Awards, which provides global recognition to individuals and organisations whose work and initiatives have made a significant contribution to scaling-up action in protecting and rehabilitating land resources worldwide.”