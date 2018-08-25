British Muslim women not a political battleground for old Etonians, Warsi says

British Muslim women should not be treated as a “convenient political battleground” for “old Etonians” trying to get ahead in the polls, the former co-chairman of the Conservative Party has said. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi said the party needed an inquiry if it was to claim it was inclusive when she spoke at Byline Festival in East Sussex on Saturday.

Discussing Boris Johnson’s controversial burkas comments, she said: “British Muslim women who wear the face veil or anything that could be considered out of the ordinary for mainstream Britain are easy political battlegrounds. “We saw that with Boris. “It shouldn’t be that British Muslim women are a convenient political battleground for old Etonians to be able to increase their poll ratings. It shouldn’t be that British Muslim women are a useful tool to be able to get you back in the press.” The first Muslim woman Cabinet member said no-one should be able to “have a pop and get away with it”, adding: “If we are genuinely committed to being an inclusive party, there has to be an inquiry.” A message needed to be sent that “this kind of aggression, this kind of stereotyping or abuse or whatever we want to call it against a community will not be tolerated”, she said. Mr Johnson has made no response on the subject since his comments in the Daily Telegraph column. It was not “just” the Conservatives, and mainstream political parties including Labour needed to do some “soul searching”, Baroness Warsi said.

Boris Johnson Credit: Steve Parsons/PA