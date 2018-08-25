Advertisement ITV Report 25 August 2018 at 2:58pm In pictures: Pope Francis touches down for visit to Ireland Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin International Airport (Brian Lawless/PA) Pope Francis is in Ireland for a two-day visit that involves meeting with the country’s senior clergy and politicians, and several events where he will address the faithful. Pope Francis emerges from his plane after it touched down at Dublin International Airport Credit: Brian Lawless/PA He was greeted by members of the clergy and representatives of government and the local county council Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and his children meet the Pope Credit: Charles McQuillan/PA Irish President Michael D Higgins waits for the arrival of the Pope at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina greet the pontiff at their residence Credit: Danny Lawson/PA While at Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park, Francis planted a tree to mark his visit Credit: Joe Giddens/PA On meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle, Francis presented him with a gift Credit: Niall Carson/PA Francis then delivered a speech in St Patrick’s Hall at the castle Credit: Yui Mok/PA The Pope’s visit has sparked protest, with LGBT campaigners taking to Dublin’s Ha’Penny Bridge for a demonstration Credit: Niall Carson/PA Blue ribbons have been tied to the bridge to coincide with the visit, to remember the victims of clerical sex abuse Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Some protesters wore baby shoes around their neck to signify the children who died in mother and baby homes in Ireland Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Baby shoes have also been left tied to posts in Dublin Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Last updated Sat 25 Aug 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit