In Pictures: Pope meets the people during visit to Ireland

25 August 2018 at 7:21pm

Pope Francis travels in the Popemobile as he passes the General Post Office in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of people were on the streets of Dublin as Pope Francis cruised by in his Popemobile.

Pope Francis waves to the waiting crowds on College Green, Dublin, from his Popemobile Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

People lined the route of the Popemobile throughout the city Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Two boys manage to get an elevated vantage point to catch a glimpse of the Pope Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The Popemobile itself features a comfortable chair, though Francis opted to remain standing as he passed the crowds Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Pope delighted the waiting faithful with a wave Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Pauline Gallagher, right, with her daughters Amelia and Alana after seeing the Pope on College Green Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Pope Francis kissed Candice Hartigan's 11-month-old daughter Bella Rose Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Bride-to-be Carys Roderick was dressed as a chicken for her hen do in Dublin, which unexpectedly coincided with the Pope's visit Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

At Croke Park Stadium, it was expected to be a little tougher to get a good glimpse of Francis Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Members of the church take their seats for the Croke Park event Credit: Aaron Chown/PA