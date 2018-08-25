How to get to events affected by the Northern Rail strike

Rail passengers face disruption to services on Saturday because of a strike in the long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Arriva Rail North (Northern) will walk out for 24 hours, followed by a series of stoppages on the next few Saturdays.

Northern said it will operate almost 30% of its usual services, with very few running before 9am and after 6pm.

Passengers were advised to check before travelling and were told they may want to seek alternative modes of transport.

People travelling to a number of events taking place on Saturday may be affected by the disruption, including those attending the Leeds Festival and Manchester Pride.

Here is the latest information from Northern on the services that are running and alternative options: