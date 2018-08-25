Pope calls for revolution of love across globe

Pope Francis has told young Irish couples that the world needs a revolution of love. The pontiff was speaking to a packed congregation of around 400 young people at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Some 150 of the couples are recently married while others are engaged. The Pro-Cathedral, one of the city’s two cathedrals, has been an integral part of Dublin for the last 200 years. Francis was welcomed to the cathedral by Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin and other members of the church.

Inside the cathedral, the Pope sat for a number of minutes of silent prayer at an altar that houses a perpetually lit candle for the victims of clerical sex abuse. He was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Caroline and Ryan Feeney from Northern Ireland. The visit also focused on the institution of marriage and, after his prayers, the Pope heard testimonies and was asked questions from local couples, young and old. The Pope said looking at the congregation of young couples, he questioned those who claim people no longer want to get married. “Getting married and sharing your lives is a beautiful thing,” he told them. He said older people have great wisdom, and joked: “Even the mothers-in-law, even they are wise.” The Pope also offered advice to couples who find themselves rowing.

Pope Francis prays inside St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral Credit: Stefano Rellandini/AP

“A marriage with no fights must be boring,” he said. “If even plates fly and crockery flies, the secret is to make it up before the end of the day.” He went on: “Our world needs a revolution of love, let that revolution begin with you and your families.” Speaking after the service, Belfast couple Caroline, 33, and Ryan, 38, who got married three weeks ago, said they asked the Pope to pray for continued peace and stability in Northern Ireland. “We were keen to thank him for coming to Ireland and let him know he was very welcome,” Caroline said. “We told him where we are from and took the opportunity to ask him to pray for continued peace and stability in Northern Ireland and to consider the possibility of visiting in the future. “He nodded and agreed that he would continue to pray for peace in the North and nodded again when we said we would love to have him come to Northern Ireland. He asked that we pray for him. “He was very humble. His speech was awe-inspiring and he was very calm and modest and we absorbed every word that he said.” Her new husband said it was a “great privilege” to welcome Pope Francis to the cathedral.

Francis leads prayers at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral Credit: WMOF18/PA