Umunna dismisses talk of new political party plan under cover of Brexit vote

Former Labour shadow minister Chuka Umunna has described claims that the campaign for a second Brexit referendum is cover for the creation of a new centrist political party as “utter bollocks”. Allegations that the People’s Vote group calling for another poll on Britain’s relationship with the EU was a smokescreen for disaffected MPs to breakaway under his leadership were “false news”, the London MP told the Guardian. He said that the campaign was a cross-party effort and suggestions that it was a partisan Labour effort was “speculation that aids and abets Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nigel Farage and others”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It comes after the MP for Streatham was criticised by left-wing figures including Unite supremo Len McCluskey of plotting a breakaway by MPs opposed to Mr Corbyn’s leadership. Mr Umunna told the Guardian: “The idea that the People’s Vote campaign is a precursor to a new party is complete and utter bollocks. “Frankly, people need to stop spreading false news about this.” He added: “The People’s Vote campaign contains people from all parties and people of no affiliation at all – that’s the reason it has been successful. “People need to stop speculation that aids and abets Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nigel Farage and others.” The People’s Vote campaign is campaigning for a referendum that allows the public to decide on the final Brexit deal ahead of March’s departure from the EU. Mr Umunna has been critical of his own party’s position, which is against the new vote. Barry Gardiner, the shadow trade secretary, this week warned such a vote could lead to civil disobedience and that the 2016 result had to be respected.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.