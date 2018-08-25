US-North Korea talks delay unfortunate, warns Seoul

The statement by the Foreign Ministry in Seoul came hours after the US president ordered Mr Pompeo to delay his trip because of what he sees as a lack of progress on nuclear disarmament talks with the North.

South Korea has described Donald Trump’s decision to call off a trip by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to North Korea as “unfortunate”, but said it is most important for the allies to pursue “substantial progress” on denuclearisation.

The ministry said South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-hwa spoke with Mr Pompeo over the phone and they pledged joint efforts to keep the momentum of dialogue alive.

Mr Trump also accused China for its supposed lack of support in US-led diplomatic efforts to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons and missiles.

But China hit back, with its Foreign Ministry saying on its website: “The US statement violates basic facts and is irresponsible.”

It also said it is “seriously concerned about it” and has made “solemn representations to the US side”.