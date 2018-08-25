Viewers hit out as Logan Paul v KSI YouTube boxing match declared a draw

Logan Paul and KSI will fight again in February. Credit: AP/PA

Viewers have hit out after a boxing match billed as “the biggest thing that’s ever happened on YouTube” ended in a draw. YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul took part in the “huge match”, which fans paid to stream online. A “majority draw” was declared after six rounds with a score of 57 - 57. It is expected that a rematch will take place in February.

Fans complained on Twitter, and some of the crowd at the event at Manchester Arena also booed. The match was the first in two planned bouts, with the second due to take place in the US. Some viewers who paid £7.50 to watch vented their anger at the result on Twitter. @DreamzHawk wrote: “KSIvLogan give me my money back right now.”

@ria_martins wrote: “This is a joke. Nice try. Now there is an excuse for more”. @EdenIsla2 wrote: “Can someone please refund my time? thanks.”

@eleanorjaylo wrote: “£7.50 for a draw. I’m mad.”

But @lukas8909 wrote: “Overall I enjoyed the fights and have nothing but respect for people willing to train that hard to get constantly punched in the face. Glad the two judges scored the fight correctly as a draw.” KSI, who technically stays the champion, said afterwards: “I think there’s only one thing to do. I think we have to have a rematch. Let’s do it. That was fun.” Paul, who hit controversy after he posted a video which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan, said: “I think it’s what the people want. Let’s give them a rematch. Logan “the maverick” Paul, from the US, had entered the ring dressed in black, with his name emblazoned across the back of his outfit.

