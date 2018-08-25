What the papers say – August 25

A mixed bag of news makes the headlines on Saturday – from the latest on the tragic deaths of a British couple in Egypt to allegations against Alex Salmond. The Guardian reports that former SNP leader Mr Salmond has been accused of sexual harassment by two female officials – claims which he has “vigorously” denied.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police have confirmed inquiries are under way, the i says, while the former first minister vowed to fight the Scottish Government in court.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the deaths of John and Susan Cooper on holiday in Egypt continue to feature prominently, with the Daily Mirror reporting that their daughter Kelly Ormerod said she believed something “suspicious” had happened.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express leads on the same story, as Ms Ormerod revealed her parents died “before her eyes”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Both the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail lead on Theresa May’s “war against plastic”, with the Telegraph claiming the price of a carrier bag will double to 10p. The Mail says the plastic bag charge is to be extended to every shop, lifting the exemption on small businesses with fewer than 250 staff.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, The Times reports that far-right leaders rallied behind Jeremy Corbyn after a film emerged of him giving a speech on “Zionists” in Britain.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times says some of TSB’s most senior executives are quitting the struggling bank as it battles to recover from a “disastrous” IT upgrade.