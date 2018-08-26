Britain set for wet and windy spell before drier Bank Holiday Monday

A blanket of rain is poised to sweep across Britain before warmer temperatures and spells of sunshine roll in for Bank Holiday Monday.

Parts of the UK could see almost two inches of rain (50 millimetres) and gusts of wind up to 45mph, the Met Office said.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said Sunday morning will be wet and windy as the weather system advances from the west and rolls across the UK into the afternoon.

“It will be a good few hours of fairly persistent and at times heavy rain, with quite a strong and gusty south, southwesterly wind accompanying that as well,” she told the Press Association.

“Around exposed western coasts we could see gusts around 40-45mph, in-land we are probably looking at the odd gust of 30-35mph.”

Ms Roberts said there could be up to 40 to 50 millimetres of rainfall over the hills of Wales, with up to 15 to 20 millimetres expected in some eastern parts of the UK.