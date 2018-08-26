Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sent back to Iranian jail

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has not been granted an extension to her temporary release from imprisonment in Iran and has returned to Evin prison, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has said.

The British-Iranian mother was released from the Tehran jail on Thursday and had been staying with family outside the capital.

Mr Ratcliffe said that earlier on Sunday, his wife had visited the deputy prosecutor in a bid to try and have her furlough extended.

Initially she was told that an extension of her leave had been granted and she returned to her parents' house, yet 10 minutes after her return, she received a phone call telling her that she would have to return to prison by 7pm on Sunday (3.30pm BST).

Mr Ratcliffe added that a "shivering, shaking and crying" Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the prosecutor's office with her daughter, Gabriella, to plead her case, only to be told: "If you do not go back when told, they will come to get you."

He continued: "After discussion with her family in Iran, Nazanin decided that she would go into prison.

"She did not want to be dragged out of the house in front of her baby, but would walk into prison with her head held high."