Six children and two adults killed in Chicago fire

Six children and two adults have died after a fire at a home in Chicago, USA, in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze was described as one of the worst tragedies the Chicago Fire Department has seen in years.

Emergency services were called just before 4am after a nearby resident spotted the fire.

The victims were found on the second floor of the property. The first floor was empty.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials said no smoke detectors had been found inside the home.

In addition to those killed, two children were injured and taken to a hospital.

A firefighter was taken to hospital for overexertion.