Cloud and rain will spread in from the west after a dry start

A dry and bright start across the east of the United Kingdom, but cloud and rain will spread in from the west during the day.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially across the high ground in the west and will be accompanied by strong winds.

Northern Ireland, western Wales and Southwest England will turn drier and brighter later on in the day.

Feeling quite cool under the cloud and rain, but perhaps feeling a little warmer later in the west.

Maximum temperature today of 20 Celsius (68F).