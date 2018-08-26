Electric shock collars for dogs and cats set to be banned

Electric shock collars for dogs and cats are set to be banned, Environment Secretary Michael Gove is expected to announce this week.

Used as training devices, the remote controlled collars can trigger an electric pulse of varying strength, or spray noxious chemicals at the animal.

Mr Gove, who has described Britain as a “nation of animal lovers”, is imminently poised to reveal the move to prohibit their sale, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

The newspaper said the Environment Secretary has branded the collars as “punitive devices” which “can cause harm and suffering, whether intentionally or unintentionally, to our pets”.