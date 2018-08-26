Former Vatican envoy pens accusing letter over disgraced cardinal case

The Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States has penned a letter accusing senior Vatican officials of knowing about the actions of a disgraced former cardinal. The 11-page letter claims that as early as 2000, the former archbishop of Washington – ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick – regularly invited young Catholic scholars into his bed, but the Vatican hierarchy still promoted him to cardinal. The letter also accuses Pope Francis of having initially rehabilitated McCarrick despite being informed of his attitudes to young seminarians in 2013, soon after he was elected pope.

The National Catholic Register and another conservative site, LifeSiteNews, published the letter attributed to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano on Sunday as the pope was wrapping up a two-day visit to Ireland. Mr Vigano, 77, a conservative whose hardline anti-gay views are well known, also urged the reformist pope to resign over the issue. He and the pope have long been on opposite ideological sides, with the pope seen more as a pastor and Mr Vigano more a cultural warrior. The Vatican did not immediately comment on the letter or confirm its authenticity.

Pope Francis is visiting Ireland Credit: Yui Mok/PA