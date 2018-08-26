Four killed in Florida shooting spree at video game event venue

A mass shooting during a video game tournament in the US state of Florida has left at least four people dead, a source has said. The person who opened fire at the Jacksonville Landing shopping centre died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon that the suspect, a white male whose identity authorities are still seeking to confirm, had died.

US Shooting Credit: PA Graphics

He did not elaborate but said the shooting site had since been secured.

Several other people were taken to hospitals. Sounds of the shooting were captured as the gaming tournament was being live-streamed.

Authorities said they have finished clearing the scene and there were no additional suspects.

Mr Williams said the suspect was dead at the scene and they are still working to identify the male. Mr Williams did not give any details on the number of people killed or wounded. Earlier sheriffs tweeted to say: “Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. Stay away”.

The Coast Guard patrols the St Johns River outside The Jacksonville Landing Credit: Laura Heald/AP

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. “Swat is doing a methodical search inside The Landing.

