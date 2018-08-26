Genoa fans remain silent for 43 minutes in memory of bridge collapse victims

Fans of Italian Serie A football club Genoa remained silent for 43 minutes of their clash with Empoli on Sunday.

That was one minute for each of the 43 victims of the Morandi Bridge collapse in the port city this month.

In the 43rd minute, spectators began applauding respectfully as the names of those who died in the tragedy 12 days earlier were listed on a giant screen inside the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Then the fans started chanting “Genova, Genova”, the Italian name of the city.

By then, Genoa had taken a 2-0 lead courtesy of early goals from Krzysztof Piatek and Christian Kouame, both of which were set up by Genoa captain Domenico Criscito.