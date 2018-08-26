Heathrow begins serving 10th Chinese airport

Heathrow has pledged to become the “destination of choice” for Chinese trade, tourism and investment if it is allowed to build a third runway after it began serving its 10th destination in the country. The west London hub welcomed its first flight arriving directly from the city of Chongqing on Saturday. The three-times-a-week service by Tianjin Airlines will be able to transport up to 81,000 passengers a year and offer space for 3,744 tonnes of annual exports and imports.

Chongqing is a popular tourist destination as it is used as a launching point for boat trips down the Yangtze River and to the Three Gorges Dam. This is the fifth new Chinese route for Heathrow this year. The increase in flights follows negotiations between the UK and Chinese governments which saw a restriction on flights between the countries lifted. Analysis by consultancy Frontier Economics found that last year’s flights to China via Heathrow contributed £510 million to the UK economy. Although Chongqing is Heathrow’s 10th Chinese route, rival airports in the European Union connect daily to eight other airports in the country, such as Hangzhou, Chengdu and Kunming.

