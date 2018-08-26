How you can claim money back for PPI

The PPI scandal has seen firms pay back £31.9 billion so far since January 2011 to customers complaining about policies. Here is how the scandal erupted and how you can make a claim: – Why did PPI become controversial?

PPI (payment protection insurance) was designed to help people continue making payments in certain circumstances, such as if they lost their job or had an accident. It was often added to financial agreements such as loans, credit cards and mortgages, particularly from the 1990s to around 2010. It became controversial because it had been widely mis-sold – it was unsuitable for some people, people did not realise it was optional or, in some cases, they did not even know they had a policy. It is the biggest mis-selling scandal the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has ever seen. – What else might be relevant if I’m deciding whether to complain?

New rules mean that, crucially, even if you do not think you were mis-sold a policy, you may be able to complain about commission earned by a provider as a reward for the sale of PPI. Banks and other providers were often paid commission by the insurer, as a reward for the sale of PPI. The money for this commission would come out of the payments you made for the policy. You do not need to have prior knowledge of how much commission was paid for your PPI – it is unlikely you would have been told when the policy was sold to you in any case. You can complain about this even if you had a previous complaint about mis-selling of PPI rejected. – How can I complain?

