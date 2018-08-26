'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida

The scene in Jacksonville. Credit: NBC News

Four people have reportedly been shot dead in a mass shooting in Florida. The local sheriff's office said there were "multiple fatalities", but would not confirm numbers. Local media reported four people had been killed. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed that one suspect, a "white male" was "dead at the scene". He added that there are currently no other suspects.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said he did not believe that there are other suspects in the shooting. Credit: NBC News

The sheriff's office said that "many" others had been transported to hospital, but could not give an exact number of those injured. SWAT (special weapons and tactics) teams are searching the area and helping people who took shelter when shots broke out. The Sheriff's Office told anyone hiding to stay where they are and to call 911 and authorities would come and help them. They continued that the public should avoid the area, tweeting that it was "not safe". The force also tweeted there had been "multiple fatalities", but no definite number has yet been confirmed. It is not yet known what the motive for the shooting was.

The coastguard patrols the waterfront by the Jacksonville landing. Credit: AP

The shooting took place at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site. Local media reported that the shooting took place at Chicago Pizza, a restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament.

The shooting is thought to have taken place at Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing. Credit: Google Street View