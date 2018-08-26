John McCain: The war hero who became Republican presidential candidate

Senator John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp and later turned his rebellious streak into a 35-year political career, has died after battling brain cancer for more than a year. Mr McCain, 81, was elected to the Senate from Arizona six times but twice thwarted in seeking the presidency. Mr McCain returned to the Senate in 2009, determined not to let that defeat define him. In his valedictory memoir, The Restless Wave, Mr McCain wrote of the world he inhabited: “I hate to leave it. But I don’t have a complaint. Not one.” He continued: “I’ve known great passions, seen amazing wonders, fought in a war and helped make a peace… I made a small place for myself in the story of America and the history of my times.” But former vice president Joe Biden put it this way: “I think John’s legacy is that he never quits.”

John McCain and his wife, Cindy Credit: Stephan Savoia/AP

Ultimately, Mr McCain did not fear much, including the wrath of President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues. Notably just last year, Mr McCain was the decisive “no” on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That made him the unlikely saviour of the signature legislative achievement of Barack Obama, the man who beat him for president in 2008. He also ran in 2000, losing the Republican nomination to George W Bush. Also notable were the times Mr McCain held his tongue in service of a party or political gain. For a time, he stuck by the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, Mr Trump, even when Mr Trump questioned his status as a war hero by saying: “I like people who weren’t captured.” Mr McCain declared the comment offensive to veterans.

John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon after his release from a prisoner of war camp in North Vietnam. Credit: Harvey Georges/AP

His breaking point with Mr Trump was the release a month before the election of a lewd audio in which Mr Trump said he could kiss and grab women. Mr McCain said he would rather write in the name of a conservative Republican “who’s qualified to be president”. When Mr Trump blamed him for the survival of the Affordable Care Act, Mr McCain sniffed, “I’ve faced tougher adversaries.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

John Sidney McCain III was born in 1936 in the Panama Canal zone, where his father was stationed in the military. He attended the US Naval Academy and in October 1967, Mr McCain was on his 23rd bombing run over North Vietnam when he was shot out of the sky and taken prisoner. He refused an early release offered by his captors as a propaganda ploy. Later, his will broken by beatings, Mr McCain signed a confession. That was his darkest hour in captivity. But his recovery from that episode taught him to trust himself, he later wrote. Mr McCain’s fellow POWs appointed him camp entertainment officer, chaplain and communications chief. To them, he imparted comic relief, literary tutorials, news of the day — and even religious sustenance. Mr McCain returned home from his years as a POW on crutches and never regained full mobility in his arms and leg.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.