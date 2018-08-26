Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after disputed election

Zimbabwe has inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as recent jubilance over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe has been largely subdued by a bitterly disputed election. The military-backed president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who again took the oath of office, faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a worsening economy and uniting a nation deeply divided by a vote that many hoped would deliver change. The 75-year-old, who took power from his mentor Mr Mugabe with the military’s help in November, said “my door is open and my arms are outstretched” to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. It comes after the Constitutional Court on Friday rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging and upheld the president’s narrow July 30 victory. “It is time to move forward together,” said Mr Mnangagwa, who has promised democratic and economic reforms after Mr Mugabe’s repressive 37-year rule. Mr Chamisa on Saturday said he respectfully rejects the court ruling and called the inauguration “false”.

Credit: AP

“They know they can’t invite me to a wedding where I was the one supposed to be receiving the gifts,” he said. His spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda on Sunday said “we haven’t received any formal invitation”. Mr Chamisa, 40, has called for dialogue with Mr Mnangagwa but suggested that talks on powersharing must first acknowledge the opposition leader’s alleged victory. “You cannot steal my goats and then ask me to come and share them with you,” he said. Ruling party spokesman Paul Mangwana criticised Mr Chamisa for saying he will snub the inauguration. “It is important for nation-building at this critical time. The problem is the (Movement for Democratic Change party) did not give us a good opposition leader, they gave us a schoolboy, so he is playing schoolboy politics,” Mr Mangwana said.

Credit: AP

Upbeat supporters of the president and ruling Zanu-PF party filled the 60,000-seat National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare. Some said they woke before dawn to catch buses and trucks in villages hundreds of kilometres away. The mood was less enthusiastic in central Harare, an opposition stronghold. “He is not my president, why should I go?” asked one resident, Emmanuel Mazunda. Analysts say Mr Mnangagwa’s immediate tasks in his five-year term should include solving severe cash shortages and high unemployment that has forced thousands of people into the streets as vendors. Millions of others have fled the country over the years. The government badly needed a credible election to end its status as a global pariah, have international sanctions lifted – Mr Mnangagwa himself remains under US sanctions – and open the door to investment.

People queue for the inauguration ceremony. Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP