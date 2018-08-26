‘Multiple fatalities’ in shooting incident at Florida shopping centre

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing.

Multiple people have died and “many” have been taken to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront shopping centre in Jacksonville, police in the US state of Florida have said.

The department says to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. Stay away”.

The sheriff’s office also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St Johns River.

Police said that one suspect was dead and it was not yet clear if another was still at large.

Searches were being carried out.

Police said they were finding many people hiding in locked areas.

Police told those hiding to stay where they were while Swat teams were sent to find them and bring them to safety.

Multiple reports suggested the incident had occurred at a video game event.