‘Multiple’ people killed in Florida shooting spree at video game event venue

Multiple people are dead and “many” have been taken to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront shopping centre in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament, police in Florida have said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one suspect is dead at the scene after the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, but it was unknown if there were other suspects involved.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay far away from the Jacksonville Landing.

US Shooting Credit: PA Graphics

The department says to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. Stay away”. “We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding.

“Swat is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. “We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.

