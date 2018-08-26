No legal basis to suspend Salmond from SNP – Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is “no legal basis” to suspend Alex Salmond from the SNP, following accusations of sexual harassment.

She said her party had not received any complaints about her predecessor’s conduct – nor had it carried out the investigation – but the matter would be reconsidered if the situation changes.

It comes after opposition parties called for the SNP to suspend Mr Salmond over the allegations, which he denies.

Ms Sturgeon said: “As SNP leader, it is important that I set out the reasons for the party’s current position as clearly as I can.

“The SNP, like all organisations, must act in accordance with due process.

“In this case, unlike in some previous cases, the investigation into complaints about Alex Salmond has not been conducted by the SNP and no complaints have been received by the party.”