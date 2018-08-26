Tens of thousands trek to Dublin’s Phoenix Park to see Pope

Severe downpours could not dampen the spirits of pilgrims who trekked from near and far to Dublin’s Phoenix Park to see the Pope. Tens of thousands of people made their way through Dublin’s streets on Sunday morning ahead of the papal mass, the largest outdoor event taking place in Europe this year. A total of 500,000 free tickets were issued for the religious event in the 700-hectare park. It is the last event of Pope Francis’ whirlwind 36-hour visit to Ireland.

The second day of the pontiff’s historic visit to the country began early on Sunday with a pilgrimage to the National Marian Shrine in Knock, where local people reported an apparition of Our Lady in 1879. In Dublin, Heuston Station was a hive of activity from early on Sunday morning with people who had heeded the Garda’s advice to take public transport. They were purchasing flags and trying to meet others before making the almost three-kilometre walk from the station to their seats. The trek being made by most who wanted to see the event involved at least a six-kilometre round trip walk. Prior to the event gardai had warned people to come prepared in the same way they would for a pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick in the west of Ireland.

Young and old wore comfortable shoes, donned rain jackets and plastic ponchos in an assortment of colours. Many also carried fold-up chairs so they could rest any potentially weary limbs later in the day. Ann Dargan from Cappawhite, Co Tipperary and her friend Mary Holleren said the walk certainly was not going to deter them as they had walked the Camino de Santiago together. “We’re walkers, we’ve done the Camino together so walking is no problem,” said Ms Dargan. She said it was a pity, however, if it had led others not to attend.

The friends rented an apartment on Francis Street for the weekend so that they could go to see the Popemobile pass by O’Connell Street and also attend the Croke Park festival on Saturday night. They were not in Phoenix Park for the visit of Pope John Paul II almost 40 years ago so they were very excited this time around. “It’s a really lovely atmosphere,” said Ms Holleren. “Everyone is just laughing and joking and chatting,” she added.

