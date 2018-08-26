Theresa May heading to Africa on trade mission in first visit as Prime Minister

Theresa May will visit South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya Credit: PA

Theresa May is preparing to fly to Africa on a three-nation trade mission in an attempt to bolster Britain’s post-Brexit fortunes. Mrs May will visit South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya as she makes her first trip to the continent since becoming Prime Minister in 2016. She will be accompanied by a 29-strong business delegation, adding her aim is to “deepen and strengthen” partnerships around the world as the UK prepares to leave the EU in 2019.

Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: Simon Dawson/PA

Security will also feature on her agenda, with the threat of Boko Haram in Nigeria and elsewhere in west Africa and the work of British troops in Kenya to help countries fight al-Shabaab militants in Somalia under consideration. Mrs May’s visit to Nairobi will mark the first by a British prime minister to Kenya since Margaret Thatcher in 1988. It is also the first to Africa by a British PM since David Cameron in 2013 for Nelson Mandela’s memorial service. Mrs May will fly into South Africa’s legislative capital Cape Town on Tuesday, where she will meet young people before delivering a keynote speech on trade and how UK private sector investment can be brought into Africa. After a bilateral meeting with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, in which Zimbabwe is likely to feature, the PM is also expected to visit Robben Island.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Credit: PA

Mr Mandela was imprisoned here and the visit would commemorate the 100th anniversary of the former South African president’s birth. On Wednesday, Mrs May intends to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital Abuja before meeting victims of modern slavery in Lagos. After arriving in Kenya on Thursday, Mrs May is expected to meet president Uhuru Kenyatta shortly after his return from seeing US President Donald Trump in Washington and before he travels to China to meet president Xi Jinping. The British PM will then see British troops and later a business school. A state dinner hosted by Mr Kenyatta will conclude the trip.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The PM will arrive back in the UK just days before Parliament’s summer recess ends and a hectic and potentially stormy two-week session is expected before a further break for the party conferences. Mrs May said: “Africa stands right on the cusp of playing a transformative role in the global economy, and as longstanding partners this trip is a unique opportunity at a unique time for the UK to set out our ambition to work even closer together. “A more prosperous, growing and trading Africa is in all of our interests and its incredible potential will only be realised through a concerted partnership between governments, global institutions and business. “As we prepare to leave the European Union, now is the time for the UK to deepen and strengthen its global partnerships. “This week I am looking forward to discussing how we can do that alongside Africa to help deliver important investment and jobs as well as continue to work together to maintain stability and security. “I am proud to be leading this ambitious trip to Africa and to become the first UK Prime Minister in over 30 years to visit Kenya.”

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Credit: PA