UK Weather Forecast: 20mm rain expected widely across western parts tomorrow.

Tonight:Chilly again for many, with the lowest temperatures in parts of the east, where skies stay clearest for longest. Cloud spilling into western areas overnight, with rain here by dawn.

Sunday:Rain in the west will steadily move east, with some heavy bursts likely. Becoming quite windy, especially in exposed western parts, but here it should become brighter later. Feeling cool.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Breezy with sunshine and scattered showers on Monday. Northwestern areas seeing some rain on Tuesday, but drier further southeast. Risk of thundery rain in the southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday.