Bright spells, breezy and a few showers on Monday

Tonight:Cloud and outbreaks of mainly light rain persisting in the far north, otherwise a mix of showers and clear spells moving in from the west. Staying breezy throughout the night.

Monday:A much drier and brighter day, although there will still be some showers around, mainly in central and northern areas. Feeling warmer in any sunny spells, with winds slowly easing.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Dry for many on Tuesday, but rain reaching northwestern areas before transferring southeastwards on Wednesday, with a risk of thundery showers in the southeast. Largely dry and fine on Thursday.