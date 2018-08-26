Warning to Sea King helicopter military personnel over asbestos risk

An alert has been issued to military personnel who worked on Sea King helicopters warning they might have been exposed to asbestos, it has been reported.

Items or parts suspected of containing the carcinogenic substance are being urgently removed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Thousands of Royal Navy and RAF engineers who maintained the aircraft over the years, and who may have been exposed, are being contacted by the MoD, the Mail on Sunday reports.

Foreign governments and private sector owners of the ex-British military helicopters are also being contacted along with details of the risk, and the actions they should take.

The Sea King entered into service in 1969, and over the years has been flown by Prince Andrew in the Falklands, and in a search and rescue capacity by Prince William.