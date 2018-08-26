“Knock Shrine is a special place in Co Mayo in the west of Ireland because of the apparition that took place here in 1879.

Maria Casey, marketing and communications manager at Knock Shrine, explains the meaning behind the pilgrimage site.

What is the Knock Shrine?

“On August 21, an apparition appeared to 15 people from the village of Knock. At the time, Knock was a small, rural village.

“At about 8.30pm, 15 people saw a light coming from the parish church so they made their way over to the gable wall to see what it was.

“They saw the apparition of Our Lady, St Joseph, St John the Evangelist and a lamb.

“They said the apparition lasted for two hours.

“They all recited the rosary, and after the apparition news spread very quickly. Each of those witnesses were asked to give a testimony to a commission of enquiry.