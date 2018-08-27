Brussels square to be named after Jo Cox next month

A square in Brussels is to be named in honour of the murdered Labour MP Jo Cox next month, as part of a bid to “feminise” the city’s streets. The 41-year-old mother-of-two, who was killed by neo-Nazi terrorist Thomas Mair in 2016, is said to have frequented the Ancienne Belgique concert hall which backs onto the square when she worked in Belgium before being elected to Parliament in 2015. Mohamed Ouriaghli‏, a Brussels MP, said the square would be named after her on September 27.

He wrote on Twitter: “On 27.09 at 1pm, Helen Joanne Cox will have her name attributed to the place located at the back of the Ancienne Belgique, a place she frequented during her stay at #BXL. “This event is in her honour and in the wish to feminise the squares and street names of the @VilleBruxelles.” The announcement was welcomed by Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, whose mother, the former MEP Glenys Kinnock, employed Ms Cox as an assistant in Brussels. He tweeted: “What a lovely gesture. Jo loved living in Brussels, and back in the day we all loved going to the Ancienne Belgique – a fantastic live music venue. “Kudos and ‘un grand merci’ to the City of Brussels, for doing this.”

