Campaigners ‘trying to secure motion on second Brexit vote at Labour conference’

At present it is not Labour party policy to support a second referendum on the deal.

People’s Vote are said to want MPs and activists to submit a motion calling for a referendum on the final deal the Government reaches with the EU before Britain leaves in March.

Campaigners calling for a second referendum on Brexit are attempting to secure a motion on the issue at the Labour Party conference, according to reports.

A leaked memo reportedly states the cross-party group is not trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the party over the issue.

However People’s Vote are reported to believe they have the best shot at securing a new referendum by getting Labour, the main opposition party, to back one.

“This campaign is not about Jeremy Corbyn and we must not – will not – use it to damage or undermine the party’s leadership or attack them personally,” The Guardian reported the memo as saying.

Those opposing a second referendum say the result of the June 2016 poll must be respected and a new vote would undermine the democratic process.

Barry Gardiner, the shadow trade secretary, last week warned that holding a second vote could lead to civil disobedience.