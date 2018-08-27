Church ‘should contribute willingly to reparations for mother and baby home’

The Catholic church should contribute substantially and willingly to the cost of righting wrongs surrounding a mass grave at one of its former homes in Ireland, the Government said.

Pope Francis vowed to pursue justice for victims of church abuse during his two-day trip to the country and has pledged to study an official memo about a property in Tuam in Co Galway.

Between 1925 and 1961 around 800 infants were buried in a septic tank at the home for unmarried mothers and their children.

It was a “shameful” chapter in Irish history and the church must take real action, quickly and unconditionally, to make reparation to those who lived at the residence, Irish Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone wrote in a letter to the pontiff.

She added: “It is my strong conviction that given the role of the church in this shameful chapter of recent Irish history it must play a practical role in addressing the hurt and damage.”