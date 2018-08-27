French president backs new push for united EU defence

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new push for a European defence project, saying the continent’s security should not rely so much on the United States.

In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris, Mr Macron said: “Europe cannot rely on the United States only for its security. It’s up to us to meet our responsibilities and guarantee our security, and therefore European sovereignty.”

He said discussions on defence co-operation should be extended to all European countries and Russia, on condition that progress is made with Moscow on the fighting in eastern Ukraine between the government and Russia-backed separatists.

He did not elaborate.