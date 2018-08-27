Fringe ticket sales ‘up 5% in a year’ – organisers

More people than ever have attended shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, according to organisers. By Monday afternoon, Fringe bosses said they have issued an estimated 2,838,839 tickets, a 5% rise on the same point last year. Nearly half of the audience came from Scotland, early indications suggest.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “2018 has been another fantastic year for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. “Artists from around the world have flocked to Scotland’s capital, delighting audiences with work that is exciting, shocking, entertaining, world class and often, hilarious. “From cabaret to children’s shows, invigorating dance and physical theatre, to life enhancing drama, whatever the medium, so many Fringe artists help us to question the world around us and illuminate the most challenging areas of being human in new ways. “It is an exceptional festival where audiences can curate their own experience and where all ages and tastes are catered for.”

Acrobats from Cirque Berserk took part in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Credit: Jane Barlow/PA