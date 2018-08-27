German police keep rival protests apart after man is killed

Hundreds of police officers are working to keep rival protesters apart in a city in eastern Germany where an Iraqi and a Syrian citizen were arrested over the killing of a German man. About 1,000 left-wing protesters yelled slogans like “Nazis out” and “There’s no right to Nazi propaganda” at a larger group of right-wing demonstrators that retorted with “We are louder, we are more” and “Lying press”. Officers in riot gear pushed people back as they tried to get at those on the other side. The demonstrators from the right hurled bottles and firecrackers at the rival camp before starting off on a march. No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

More than a quarter of people voted for the far-right Alternative for Deutschland in Chemnitz Credit: AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Both groups took to the streets of Chemnitz after a 35-year-old German man was injured during a clash after a street festival and died early on Sunday. Prosecutor Christine Muecke told reporters the killing stemmed from a verbal confrontation that escalated. Two men were taken into custody — a 22-year-old Syrian citizen and a 21-year-old Iraqi citizen – and both were held on suspicion of manslaughter. She refused to provide more details about the suspects or the victim. Hundreds of people also took part in spontaneous protests late on Sunday in Chemnitz, a city where almost a quarter of the voters supported the far-right Alternative for Germany party last year. Videos posted on social media appeared to show far-right protesters threatening and chasing passers-by. Of the estimated 800 people who took part in the first round of protests, about 50 were involved in violence and attacked police officers with bottles and stones, Chemnitz Police Chief Sonja Penzel said.

Police separated far-right and left wing demonstrators Credit: AP Photo/Jens Meyer