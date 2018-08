Huge firework display closes Edinburgh International Festival

The Scottish capital’s main festival season has drawn to a spectacular close with a massive fireworks display above Edinburgh Castle. An estimated 250,000 spectators filled Princes Street Gardens and surrounding vantage points on Monday night to enjoy the Virgin Money Fireworks Concert. The annual concert is the traditional finale to the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) and marks the end of the city’s summer festival period. More than 400,000 fireworks were launched during the concert in a display synchronised to music performed live by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

It came to an end with huge white glitter and gold fireworks bursting more than 200 metres above Edinburgh Castle to the closing bars of Holst’s The Planets. The traditional “waterfall” of fireworks also descended down the castle rock, during the performance. Earlier, the concert began with a selection of songs from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story – in celebration of what would have been the 100th birthday of the composer this year – played by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, unaccompanied by fireworks. Watching in Princes Street Gardens, EIF director Fergus Linehan said: “This year’s Virgin Money Fireworks Concert was absolutely amongst the best displays of its kind anywhere in the world.” Thanking the financial firm for its support of the event, he added: “The Fireworks Concert is always an amazing way to end the Edinburgh International Festival and to bring the city’s bumper summer festivals season to a close.”

