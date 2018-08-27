Iran goes to UN’s highest court over re-imposed US sanctions

Iran has asked the United Nations’ highest court to lift US sanctions following Donald Trump’s decision earlier this year to re-impose them, calling the move “naked economic aggression”.

Iran filed the case with the International Court of Justice in July, claiming that sanctions the Trump administration imposed on May 8 breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries.

At hearings that started on Monday at the court’s headquarters in The Hague, Tehran asked judges at the world court to urgently suspend the sanctions to protect Iranian interests while the case challenging their legality is being heard — a process that can take years.

Mr Trump said in May that he would pull the United States out of a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear programme and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

Washington also threatened other countries with sanctions if they do not cut off Iranian oil imports by early November.