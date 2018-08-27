Janbaz Tarin sought over killings of former partner Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem in Solihull

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought over the killings. Credit: West Midlands Police handout

Police have released an image of the man they are hunting after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death in the West Midlands. Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought over the killings of his former partner, Raneem Oudeh, and her mother, Khaola Saleem. The victims' family said they were "devastated" by the loss of their loved ones.

Raneem Oudeh was Janbaz Tarin's former partner. Credit: West Midlands Police handout

Police were called to Northdown Road in Solihull at just after 12.30am and discovered the women, aged 22 and 49 with serious stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, they were pronounced dead at the scene outside Khaola's house. Officers have been trying to find Tarin ever since but he has not yet been found. West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the force has had previous contact with the victims’ family.

The women were found stabbed outside Khaola Saleem's home. Credit: West Midlands Police handout

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’ve been working flat out to apprehend Tarin since the early hours of this morning, following up a number of lines of enquiry. “As we have so far not been able to locate Tarin, I’m now asking for the public’s help in tracing him “If there’s anyone out there who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, they need to be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted. “My message to Tarin would be that it’s vitally important that we get to speak to you as soon as possible, so please do the right thing and let us know where you are.”

Police set up a corden at the scene of the crime. Credit: PA

In a statement, the women’s family said: “Our family is devastated with the loss of our loved ones. “We would like to give thanks for all the love and support we have received. We kindly request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”