Jeremy Hunt to visit Burma at ‘earliest opportunity’ following UN report

Jeremy Hunt has said he will visit Burma at the “earliest opportunity” to seek answers after a UN report called for military leaders to be prosecuted for genocide against Rohingya Muslims. The Foreign Secretary described the report as “deeply disturbing” and said there should “never be a hiding place for those who commit these kind of atrocities”. Investigators working for the UN’s top human rights body took the unusual step of identifying six military leaders by name among those behind what they called deadly, systematic crimes against the ethnic minority.

Jeremy Hunt is to visit Burma Credit: David Cheskin/PA

The call amounts to some of the strongest language yet from UN officials who have denounced alleged human rights violations in Burma since a bloody crackdown began last August. Mr Hunt tweeted: “Deeply disturbing to read UN report on crimes against Rohingya people. “There must be never be a hiding place for those who commit these kind of atrocities. Have decided to visit Burma to seek answers at the earliest opportunity.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.