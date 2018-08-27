Mental health experts to be placed in surgeries

GPs are being encouraged to place mental health experts in their surgeries to bring more mental and physical health services under one roof.

Under the NHS England plans, therapists would focus on common mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, particularly where this occurs in patients with a long-term physical health condition such as diabetes, respiratory or heart problems.

Figures show nine out of 10 adults with mental health problems are supported in primary care and broadening the range of services for patients means local health services are better equipped to deal with patients’ physical and mental health needs.

NHS England’s national director for mental health, Claire Murdoch, said: “Joining up talking therapy services in primary care settings is another big step forward for our patients and a key plank in putting mental health at the centre of the long-term plan for the NHS.

“We are on track to deliver 3,000 therapists in primary care, with over 800 in surgeries at the end of last year and this handy guidance should convince those practices that are yet to take the plunge of the benefits.”

Many parts of the country are already combining mental health and primary care services this way, including in Sheffield, where Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) practitioners provide updates on the patient record on GP systems at each appointment.